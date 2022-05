Jahan Dotson graduated from Penn State Saturday, but the former Nittany Lions star wasn’t planning on being in State College for commencement. Instead, after just being taken in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, he planned on being at rookie minicamp with his new team. But, when Commanders coach Ron Rivera got wind of his new receiver’s plans, he offered some advice of his own.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO