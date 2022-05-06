What to do in Wichita this weekend: Celebrate mom, check out a new movie theater

This weekend is all about mom, and there’s lots to do around Wichita to celebrate Mother’s Day including special events, an art market and a gardening show.

Here’s a look at some of the fun activities happening in and around town this weekend:

Mother’s Day fun

Sunday, various local venues

It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and several local venues are offering events and special deals to celebrate mom. Among them:

▪ Bartlett Arboretum’s Wine, Women & Song: The Belle Plaine arboretum’s event happens from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and will include a wine tasting and music from three female artists starting at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. Children are free when accompanied by an adult.

▪ Sedgwick County Zoo , 5555 W. Zoo Blvd: All moms get in free to the zoo on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an additional paid admission.

▪ Bontaica , 701 Amidon: Moms also get free admission to Botanica on Sunday. The gardens will have a Mother’s Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that will include food trucks, multicultural performances by the Wichita Asian Association and mimosas available for purchase.

New Wichita movie theater

Opening this weekend, Towne West Square

It’s opening weekend for the new and locally owned five-screen Boulevard Theatres, which have taken over the old Movie Machine space inside Towne West Square. The owners have remodeled the theater, added new projectors, and opened a new streamlined concession stand. The movies showing starting on Friday are: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “The Bad Guys,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” and “Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness.” For more information, call 316-844-2583 .

Spring Garden Fair

Friday-Saturday, Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st St. North.

This weekend’s Spring Garden Fair is a first-time event put on by The Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardeners and several area garden clubs. It started Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday with plant sales as well as a sale of new and gently used gardening tools, garden art, landscape decor, birdhouses, compost bins and more. On Saturday, nine area garden clubs will be there selling plants and offering information about club activities, and The Herb Society of South Central Kansas will be offering breakfast and lunch food items. Activities happen from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, 7001 W. 21st St. North. Admission is free.

Art Market

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Mark Arts, 1307 N. Rock Road

Mark Arts’ annual Art Market happens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and will feature work for sale by local and regional artists, designers and makers. Shoppers will find items like pottery, jewelry, sculptures, fiber art, photography and more. It will be in the Great Hall and Youth Gallery, and admission is free.

Country concert

8 p.m. Friday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

Country singer Josh Ward, best known for his songs like “Together” and “The Devil Don’t Scare Me,” will perform at the Cotillion on Friday. Doors for the concert will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 8. The opening act will be Jason Boyd Band. Tickets are $14 and are available at thecotillion.com

Concerts announced this week

Wichita’s many music venues were busy booking shows this week. Here’s a look at the additions made to Wichita’s concert calendar:

Jedd Beaudoin benefit concert with Rudy Love Jr., Quiett & Walker, etc, May 28, Orpheum Theare, tickets at selectaseat.com

As I Lay Dying , July 16, Wave, tickets at waveict.com

Sean Kingston , Aug. 24, Cotillion, tickets on sale Friday at thecotillion.com

Steve Trevino , comedian, Botanica, Aug. 27, tickets at botanica.org

Dwight Yoakam , Stiefel Theatre, Salina, tickets on sale Friday at stiefeltheatre.org

My Name is Not Mom, comedy, Sept. 25, tickets on sale Friday at selectaseat.com

Reckless Kelly , Oct. 8, Cotillion, tickets on sale Friday at thecotillion.com

Straight No Chaser , Nov. 4, Stiefel Theatre, Salina, tickets on sale Friday at stiefeltheatre