Plants, frogs and comics: Here are 5 things to do over the next few days in Centre County

By Matt Hymowitz
 4 days ago

Update: Frog Fest has been canceled due to rainy weather and a flood watch issued for the area.

As more events return for the first time since the pandemic, here’s a look at a few things to do in Centre County this Mother’s Day weekend and beyond.

Novel Con

After a two-year absence, the Centre County Library and Historical Museum’s celebration of the library, comics and all fandoms returns Saturday. There will be contests for cosplayers and trivia buffs, as well as gaming inside the Bellefonte library. Children’s activities, including games and face painting, will be set up at the Bellefonte Community Children’s Garden.

Food and an array of other vendors will be in attendance. Novel Con runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, visit centrecountylibrary.org/novelcon .

Saturday is also Free Comic Book Day and Jake’s Cards and Games will be giving away comics. In State College, ComicSwap will be be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit facebook.com/comicswap/ for more details.

Plant sales

Spring is here, which means it’s time to get out in the garden.

The Pennsylvania Native Plant Society’s Central Pennsylvania Native Plant Festival and Sale will feature educational tables and programs. The sale is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Boal Mansion in Boalsburg. Visit panativeplantsociety.org to find out more.

The Lemont Village Association Spring Plant Sale benefits the group’s pollinator garden fund and features annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables and more. The sale will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Village Green, between Dale Street and Mount Nittany Road.

Gilbert and Sullivan

The English Speaking Union Central Pennsylvania Branch will meet in person for a presentation about Gilbert and Sullivan and a toast to the queen of England. James Stebbings will present “The Topsy Turvy World of Gilbert & Sullivan.” The group will also toast the queen for her 70th anniversary on the throne with a cup of tea.

The presentation will begin at 5 p.m. Monday at Webster’s Bookstore Cafe in State College. For more details, visit esuus.org/centralpa/ .

Frog Fest

Frog Fest at Muddy Paws Marsh in Spring Mills offers an opportunity to explore nature through art, science and play at hands-on learning stations. Learn about the types of frogs that live in the marsh, their life cycle and their sounds.

The family program will be held 3-6 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to wear old clothes and boots that can get muddy. Bring binoculars for bird-watching. Visit pennsvalley.net/frogfest for more information.

Shawn Colvin

Singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin will bring her Steady On 32nd Anniversary Tour to The State Theatre in State College. Colvin marked the 30th anniversary of her Grammy Award-winning debut album, “Steady On,” by releasing a newly recorded acoustic version.

She will perform the acoustic album in full at her show at 8 p.m. Tuesday. For more details, visit thestatetheatre.org .

