Missouri, Louisiana AGs file suit against Biden, top admin officials for colluding with social media giants

By KTTN News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed suit against President Biden and other top-ranking government officials for allegedly working with social media giants such as Meta, Twitter, and Youtube to censor and suppress free speech, including truthful information, related to COVID-19, election integrity, and other topics,...

