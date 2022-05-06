ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston Police Department had an increased level of resignations in 2021. Here’s what the future looks like

By Isabelle Butera
Daily Northwestern
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Evanston Police Department faced an unusually high number of resignations and multiple chief turnovers. For police personnel and city leaders, these changes renewed discussions about EPD’s scope and capabilities. EPD has 27 officer vacancies, according to Cmdr. Ryan Glew, although the city budgeted for 154 officers...

dailynorthwestern.com

Comments / 7

Laura
3d ago

Evanston going down. Use to be such a nice place before woke culture dominates all areas of city functions. Reparation not helping ease.

Reply
4
Sherry Ramey
3d ago

They got out because they wasn't agreeing with Political AGENDAS. Just like CHICAGO. At the earliest convenience. They will all be out.They took lateral positions elsewhere to get away from the Politics.

Reply
3
