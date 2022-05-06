Crews battle Warren house fire

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters fought a fire in Warren early Friday morning.

According to the Warren Professional Firefighters Local 204 Facebook page , firefighters responded to Logan Avenue Southeast in Warren around 1 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and began putting out the fire in the vacant house.

Crews worked for several hours before the scene was cleared. Firefighters did not report any injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

