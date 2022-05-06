ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Bowie Man Lands $20,000 Mega Millions Prize

By Maryland Lottery
Bay Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWIE, Md. – Adding the Megaplier option to Mega Millions tickets is standard practice these days for a loyal Lottery player from Bowie. His decision to do so when he bought a Quick Pick ticket for the March 25 drawing wound up doubling his prize to $20,000. The...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

5 people win $50K on Bonus Match 5, Powerball tickets

Five people won $50,000 from Saturday night's Bonus Match 5 and Powerball drawings. Video above: New scratch-offs, promotions form Maryland Lottery. The Maryland Lottery said three of the winning tickets were sold at the same Eastern Shore retailer. There were four top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 tickets in Saturday's drawing...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Ash Jurberg

The Baltimore man who wants to give away his million dollar fortune

Stewart Bainum JuniorImage from WikiCommons images. Stewart Bainum Junior has done a lot in his life. He has run two very successful businesses, served for eight years in the Maryland General Assembly, and tried to buy the Baltimore Sun. Recently he has formed the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism with his family as a non-profit organization focused on local Baltimore news and statewide news in Maryland. Last year he created the online non-profit news outlet, The Baltimore Banner.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Bowie, MD
Lifestyle
City
Bowie, MD
Wbaltv.com

Gourmet hot dog chain scouts Maryland for 15 locations

Baltimore diners could soon be headed to the Dog Haus. The gourmet sausage, hot dog and burger chain announced this week that it has signed an area development agreement to open 15 new locations in Maryland within the next five years, including in Charm City. The Dog Haus concept, which...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Welcomes Giant Animatronic Dinosaurs To Grounds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo welcomed a prehistoric new herd to its grounds Friday. From May 6 to Nov. 30 this year, visitors will find life-sized animatronic dinosaurs deep in the Maryland Zoo’s old-growth forest. The herd includes Velociraptors, Triceratops and, of course, the indomitable T-Rex. “DINOSAURS at the Maryland Zoo is a blockbuster experience you won’t want to miss,” said Maryland Zoo President & CEO, Kirby Fowler last month. “To see these dinosaurs at full scale in our forest will give you a sense of what it was like when they walked the planet. And our educational resources will link these prehistoric creatures to their living descendants that we have here as part of our animal collection.” The animatronics are by Dino Don Inc., which is one of the world’s leading makers of robotic dinosaurs, the zoo said. The installation will feature over 15 dinosaurs towering up to 35 feet high and 40 feet long and will show how these prehistoric reptiles moved, hunted, and reared their young, the zoo said. For more information and to find tickets, visit the zoo’s website.
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

A look inside the most expensive home for sale in Virginia

Here's our weekly look at some of the top homes for sale in Northern Virginia and beyond, according to Realtor.com. This week: A look at the most expensive home for sale in Virginia, a circa 1700s estate in Fauquier County. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Virginia Lottery#Prince George#Bowie Man Lands#Megaplier#Quick Pick#Hilltop Wine Spirits
Wbaltv.com

Aldi adds its fourth store in Anne Arundel County

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Discount grocer Aldi this week opened its fourth store in Anne Arundel County as the national chain continues its expansion in Maryland. The latest Aldi opened this week as an anchor of Robinson Crossing Shopping Center at 484 Ritchie Highway in Severna Park, about 10 miles away from its location in nearby Glen Burnie. The 22,050-square-foot store is the 15th Aldi in greater Baltimore and the 21st in the state.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Lottery
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Washington, DC

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Because of the large number of temporary employees in Washington, the local barbecue has evolved to meet a wide range of regional sensitivities and tastes. Numerous famous restaurants serve brisket, the king of Texas meats, and pulled pork and ribs, which are more prominent throughout the Southeast. For those who like to stay within the city limits of Washington and enjoy the best barbecue foods, the following is a list of the top 5 most popular barbecue restaurants in the area.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Incensed By Ticket Prices, D.C. Activists Plan Competing Concert To Pharrell’s Something In The Water

D.C. residents were understandably excited when megaproducer Pharrell Williams announced that he would be bringing some “happiness” to the District on Juneteenth by relocating Something in the Water, his major Virginia Beach music festival, to Independence Avenue. But the feeling soon faded for some once they saw the ticket prices, and now local activists are planning a competing music festival and protest at Freedom Plaza in hopes that more Washingtonians can attend — and afford — to celebrate the holiday.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy