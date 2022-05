PERRY HALL, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Monday announced that the speed limit will be lowered on southbound Belair Road prior to the Honeygo Boulevard intersection, from 50 mph per hour to 40 mph. Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer Wendy Wolcott wrote, “Our traffic engineering team has evaluated the intersection and determined that the speed limit for southbound … Continue reading "Councilman Marks: Speed limit to be lowered on Belair Road near Honeygo Boulevard" The post Councilman Marks: Speed limit to be lowered on Belair Road near Honeygo Boulevard appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO