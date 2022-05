CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Cell phone plans can get expensive. These days, though, they're a necessity that can't be eliminated as our modern world becomes more and more reliant on mobile devices. While you can't get your cell phone expenses down to zero, there are some cheap phone plans out there that can get you pretty darn close.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO