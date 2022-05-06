ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball Ground, GA

Ball Ground man accused of forgery for using phony money

 4 days ago

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Ball Ground man was arrested April 23 after deputies say he attempted to purchase gasoline with counterfeit money. An employee of the Marathon Gas Station...

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

North Georgia man, dog reported missing

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for a man and his dog they say disappeared Friday night. Timothy Patrick May was last seen around Henderson Mountain Road near Highway 108 at 11 p.m. Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Pickens County deputies...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
WTVM

Man accused of assaulting, strangling girlfriend overnight in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is facing charges in LaGrange after police say he assaulted and strangled his girlfriend. Police responded to the incident in the 500 block of East Bacon Street just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say their investigation revealed the two had an argument which led to Myron Jackson becoming enraged.
LAGRANGE, GA
WSAV News 3

Toombs County inmate on medical watch dies

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate who was on medical watch at the Toombs County Detention Center died Thursday, officials said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the cause of his death. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, 68-year-old Wayne Trautz, of Vidalia, was found in his cell by fellow jailers, according to the […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Two dead in shooting in Hart County, Georgia

HART COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a shooting Monday in Hart County, Georgia, according to Sheriff Mike Cleveland. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on Redwine Church Road, which is near Rose Acre Farms. Cleveland said a car pulled up to another car and someone...
HART COUNTY, GA
WAFF

Latest information on Vicky and Casey White

A Tennessee resident was killed in a crash in Limestone County Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man connected to the shooting in Toney Saturday night. one killed, two injured in Saturday shooting. Updated: 17 hours ago. One man was killed and the other two were...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

