ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Crews battle Warren house fire

By Michael Reiner
WYTV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters fought a fire in Warren early Friday morning. According to the Warren...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Warren, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Wkbn
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Video from inside Port Authority bus shows part of how Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed

PITTSBURGH — Frames of camera footage found by the investigators of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse provide further information of what happened as the structure collapsed. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been investigating the collapse that took place on Jan. 28 by gathering various documents, analyzing video footage, testing steel samples and examining structural components of the bridge. The bridge connected Forbes Ave. to the north side of Frick Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy