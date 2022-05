OXFORD — Heading into the homestretch of a season that hasn’t gone completely according to script, a sweep of Missouri was just what the doctor ordered for Ole Miss. Senior left fielder Kevin Graham hit two home runs and drove in three runs Sunday afternoon against the Tigers, and junior Derek Diamond threw a solid five innings to help the Rebels defeat the Tigers 10-2 and clinch a three-game sweep over Missouri to keep their postseason hopes alive.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO