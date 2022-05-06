ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Man, 19, hurt, suspects sought in east Orange County shooting

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot early Friday at an apartment complex in east Orange County, sheriff’s investigators said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Shortly after midnight Thursday, deputies received information about a shooting victim who arrived at AdventHealth Waterford ER for treatment.

After gathering more details, deputies responded to the The Lofts apartment complex off of Colonial Drive near Alafaya Trail, about two miles from the AdventHealth ER.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNguv_0fUsERl500
Orange County shooting (WFTV.com News Staff)

Sheriff’s investigators determined that the shooting happened on Cuesta Drive.

The victim, 19, suffered life-threatening injuries, OCSO said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NA8pa_0fUsERl500
Orange County shooting (WFTV.com News Staff)

Eyewitness News has learned that deputies are still looking for suspects in the case.

The Lofts is about three miles from UCF’s campus.

Police did not release the name of the man shot Friday morning.

Monitor WFTV.com and Watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SEE: Volusia County deputies find 10 stolen vehicles at chop shop

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said they recovered 10 vehicles that were reported stolen from across Central Florida over the last decade at a chop shop in Volusia County. Members of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office drone team and the Deltona Detectives Unit said they recovered the vehicles, worth a total of about $178,000, from a 20-acre property on Gee Whiz Drive along the St. Johns River.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Adventhealth Waterford#Ocso#Eyewitness News#Lofts#Ucf#Cox Media Group
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WESH

Body found near Leesburg High School

A body was discovered Friday morning in Leesburg. The body of an adult male was found near Leesburg High School, according to police. Police said preliminary findings do not suggest foul play was involved. Grief counselors will be provided to any students who need them. No further information was released.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Brevard woman arrested for leaving pets in hot car

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — We’re getting an early taste of the summer heat here in Central Florida. It’s a reminder that high temperatures can quickly turn deadly for pets. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is known, and proud, of his zero-tolerance of animal abuse in his county.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
90K+
Followers
101K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy