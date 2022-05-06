Take mom to these 6 Mother’s Day events that aren’t brunch in and around Fort Worth

If you’re looking for a way to spend Mother’s Day, or weekend, with the mother figure in your life, there are events in Fort Worth and Arlington that have you covered.

President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day in 1914. According to the National Archives and Records Administration , Wilson made the day as “a public expression of our love and reverence for the mothers of our country.”

There are still restaurants with availability this weekend for brunch in Fort Worth, but if you’re not able to book a table at your favorite restaurant, there are still unique ways to treat the mother figure in your life this weekend.

Here are six ideas for Saturday and Sunday.

Mother’s Day Celebration: Grapevine Vintage Railroad

When: 11:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday





Where: Cotton Belt Railroad Historic District 705 S Main St., Grapevine

Tickets: Online here

Take a ride with mom along the Historic Cotton Belt Route to the Fort Worth Stockyards. Check in at the Cotton Belt Depot starts at 11:30 a.m. with final boarding at 12:45 p.m. Riders will have two hours to explore the Stockyards before returning back to Grapevine around 6 p.m.

Prices vary depending on seating. According to admissions pricing, there are two seating options, touring class and economy class, that are wheelchair accessible.

Admission costs include a single rose for each mother, a branded bag of forget-me-not seeds and a make your own Mother’s Day card.

Spring Market & Mother’s Day Sip & Shop

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday





Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

Wandering Roots Markets will host 60 local artisan vendors during the Fort Worth Botanic Garden annual Spring Market & Mother’s Day Sip & Shop on Saturday. This free event will also have live music, food trucks and a kids craft station all located in front of the main garden entrance.

Gracia Mama: A Mother’s Day Concert

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday





Where: Arlington Music Hall, 224 N Center St., Arlington

Tickets: Eventbrite

Celebrate mom with a mariachi concert at Arlington Music Hall on Sunday. The North Texas mariachi band El Mariachi Pura Sangre de Javier Aguilar will pay tribute to mothers during this concert at Arlington Music Hall.

El Mariachi Pura Sangre de Javier Aguilar is made up of women and men, from young musicians to more seasoned performers.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online.

Como Community Mother’s Day Luncheon

When: Noon Saturday





Where: Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., Fort Worth

Opening Doors for Women in Need, Como Lions Heart and Richelle’s Heart will host its 22nd annual Mother’s Day luncheon on Saturday. This free event will honor 25 mothers across Fort Worth and will include food, entertainment and more.

Como Lions Heart is a locally owned, nonprofit organization that supports families, youth and seniors through community based programs. Opening Doors for Women in Need is an organization that helps men and women re-enter society after being incarcerated.

The Fairmount National Historic District’s 40th annual of tour of historic homes is highlighted by the M. A. Benton House, a Victorian-style house and historic landmark built in 1898. Stacy Luecker

40th Annual Fairmount Tour of Historic Homes

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday





Tickets: Historic Fairmount website or at SiNaCa Studios

Ticket pick-up: SiNaCa Studios at 1013 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth

Check out historic homes in Fort Worth’s Fairmount neighborhood. The rain or shine tours will include six properties. Ages 12 and older require a ticket to tour.

Tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 during the weekend. Tickets can be purchased online until the end of the day Friday or in person over the weekend. All tickets can be picked up and purchased from 12-5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday at SiNaCa Studios on 1013 W Magnolia Ave.

Mother’s Day Mommosa’s at Lola’s

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Lola’s Trailer Park, 2735 W. Fifth St., Fort Worth

On Sunday, Lola’s will hold its farmers market featuring over 30 local vendors. Lola’s Trailer Park announced on its Facebook page that the first 50 moms to the market get a complimentary “mom-mosa.” This family and dog friendly event is free to attend and will have live music, food trucks and adult beverages available.