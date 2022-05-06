ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Colorado will become an island of abortion access

By Alison Borden
cpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Coloradans await the final decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on the fate of Roe v. Wade, abortion rights advocates are preparing for what they consider an inevitable influx of patients from out of state. According to data from the state health department, that uptick of abortion patients...

www.cpr.org

Comments / 42

EKB
3d ago

Hey all you for abortion….watch those films how they pull the baby out of the womb screaming then if it still not dead stab it! Then tell us what you think of abortion! 🤮

Reply(1)
10
Lucky from CO
3d ago

The Bible teaches that human beings have purpose.They have an instinctive need to be something and to do something. They have a responsible intuition and an inner call to duty. The human race has a unique sense of “oughtness.” Humans are moral creatures. They can and do make moral judgments (Gen. 2:16-17). Persons have a censoring conscience which they may defy. They are choice makers; they can obey their highest instincts or follow their most morbid urges. A human is the only creature who can say no to God. Humans are autonomous persons. God endowed them with the freedom to govern their own lives.

Reply
6
Tom Hogan
3d ago

Not pro-choice; pro murder of children. Make your choice before pregnant, women can only get pregnant in a 24 to 36 hours window each month.

Reply(1)
4
Related
95 Rock KKNN

10 Things That Shock People About Moving to Colorado

We may all be one country, but each U.S. state has its own quirks and idiosyncrasies. However, it can be hard to recognize your state's unique characteristics as quirky when you haven't known anything different. How are Colorado natives supposed to know what's "weird" about the Centennial State?. An outsider's...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
State
Oklahoma State
9NEWS

Trader Joe's puts finishing touches on next Colorado store

PARKER, Colo. — Trader Joe's is putting the finishing touches on its newest Colorado location. Located at 18374 Cottonwood Drive just off Interstate E470, the store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:55 a.m. Friday before officially opening at 8 a.m. The 9,600 square-foot store will be the first...
PARKER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Coloradans#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Texans
KXRM

3 Colorado murders that made national headlines

The Problem Solvers have been working to highlight cold cases in Colorado. There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Popular reservoir temporarily closed to recreation in Colorado

Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
K2 Radio

Wyoming Department of Corrections Reports Death of An Inmate

The Wyoming Department of Corrections recently announced that an inmate of the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyoming has died. David Russell Tarver died on Friday, May 6, 2022. The cause of death has not been released. "Tarver was convicted of Second Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor in...
TORRINGTON, WY
Fox News

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis warns 'the killer of JonBenet Ramsey should not rest easily'

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told local media he’s "still optimistic" the police will secure justice for JonBenet Ramsey, whose 1996 murder at 6 years old remains unsolved. "I can say one thing, the killer of JonBenet Ramsey should not rest easily, because I am still optimistic that he or she will be apprehended with technology that exists today and five years or in 10 years, the governor told CBS Denver Monday evening.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Is This Colorado Burger Restaurant Better Than In-N-Out and Whataburger?

Sure, these big chain burger restaurants are great, but this local Colorado burger joint blows In-N-Out and Whataburger out of the water. So good. When it comes to burgers in Colorado, the excitement was at an all-time high when it was announced that In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger were finally making their way to Colorado. Or back to Colorado in Whataburger's case. Yes, those places are very good and are real fan favorites for sure. I've been to In-N-Out a handful of times since they came to Colorado, but I haven't made my way down south for Whataburger in Colorado Springs just yet. Hoping a closer one pops up and I can save that two-hour drive. Another way to save that long drive? By grabbing one of the absolute best burgers in Colorado at this local homegrown spot just south of Denver.
CASTLE ROCK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy