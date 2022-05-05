Sports Cancellations for Thursday, May 5th

Amanda McNulty is the first female to be named head coach of the Jackson football team. SEMO women's tennis falls to Stanford in NCAA Tournament. Alivia Buxton setting soccer records in Fredericktown. Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Alivia Buxton is setting soccer records left and right...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Limestone, Metamora, and Richwoods won soccer games at the annual Kickin’ Out Cancer event at Metamora on Friday. The games were played in cold and wet conditions. Same conditions in eastern Illinois where Normal Community won the Big 12 girls track and field meet. The Pitchford Tennis Invite was moved indoors […]
CHATHAM - Alton High finished fourth at the Chatham Glenwood Titan Invitational Tennis Tournament on Saturday. Doubles led the way for Alton. Luke Boyd and Xavier Carter placed third at No. 1 doubles and the No. 2 doubles team of Victor Humphrey and Nate Bartlett also finished third.
GODFREY - When the LCCC Trailblazers swept doubleheader from Illinois Central College on the regular season's final day, LCCC coach Ronda Roberts had an inkling that her team was rising to the top of its roller-coaster season at the right time.
