Baseball

Sports Cancellations for Thursday, May 5th

i70sports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVandalia baseball and softball at Litchfield today are both canceled....

www.i70sports.com

Comments / 0

KFVS12

Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 5/6

Amanda McNulty is the first female to be named head coach of the Jackson football team. SEMO women's tennis falls to Stanford in NCAA Tournament. Alivia Buxton setting soccer records in Fredericktown. Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Alivia Buxton is setting soccer records left and right...
JACKSON, MO
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for May 6, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Limestone, Metamora, and Richwoods won soccer games at the annual Kickin’ Out Cancer event at Metamora on Friday. The games were played in cold and wet conditions. Same conditions in eastern Illinois where Normal Community won the Big 12 girls track and field meet. The Pitchford Tennis Invite was moved indoors […]
PEORIA, IL
The Telegraph

Alton finishes fourth at Glenwood Tennis Invite

CHATHAM - Alton High finished fourth at the Chatham Glenwood Titan Invitational Tennis Tournament on Saturday. Doubles led the way for Alton. Luke Boyd and Xavier Carter placed third at No. 1 doubles and the No. 2 doubles team of Victor Humphrey and Nate Bartlett also finished third.
ALTON, IL
Comments / 0

