Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police issue arrest warrant for man accused of beating, sexually assaulting elderly woman

By Shane Cutchall
 4 days ago
40-year-old Elga Harper. Tulsa police have issued an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Elga Harper, who they say beat and sexually assault an elderly woman.

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has issued an arrest warrant for a man they say beat and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her own home.

TPD says a woman in her 70′s called officers Wednesday evening, saying 40-year-old Elga Harper had beat her and sexually assaulted her in her home near 51st and Memorial.

The woman told officers Harper had been working as her handyman. Police say she was rushed to the hospital with extremely serious injuries to her head, face, and body.

40-year-old Elga Harper. Tulsa police say Harper beat and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her own home.

Detectives say they believe Harper may have shaved his beard in the photo above in an attempt to hide his identity. TPD is asking anyone who sees him to call 911.

