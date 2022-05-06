ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 05:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 9:11 AM and 9:55 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 10:06 AM and 10:48 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 10:42 AM and 11:24 PM. STRAITS POINT MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/09 AM 3.9 2.3 2.5 1.0 Moderate 10/11 PM 3.9 2.3 2.4 1.0 Moderate 11/10 AM 3.7 2.1 2.3 1.0 Moderate 11/11 PM 3.6 2.0 2.1 1.0 Moderate 12/11 AM 3.3 1.7 1.9 1.0 Minor 13/12 AM 3.2 1.6 1.6 1.0 Minor
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 04:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf and rip currents. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH 10 PM THURSDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH 10 PM THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves expected in the surf zone through late week, peaking at 7 to 9 feet Wednesday into Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, numerous strong, life-threatening rip currents through late week. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through 10 PM Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND MOST OF THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 10 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson Oldham...Potter...Carson...Deaf Smith...Randall and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 7. * Timing...12 PM CDT through 10 PM CDT.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220 through 230...233 and 237, which includes all of the Continental Divide, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Teller, Fremont, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca Counties A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM Tuesday through 9 PM Tuesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 231...234...235 and 236, which includes Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Kiowa Counties A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 221 through 233 and 235, which includes all of the Continental Divide, San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain Ranges, the Wet Mountain Valley, Fremont, Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero and Bent Counties RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232 AND 235 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232 AND 235 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232 and 235. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kit Carson County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. * Winds...For today, northeast becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph on Wednesday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent for today. As low as 12 percent for Wednesday. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Today southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Tomorrow southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Calvert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Calvert COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Calvert County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, water is expected to reach backyards near 9th Street in North Beach, and could approach 9th Street. At 3.5 feet, yards are flooded near Charles Street and Williams Street in Solomons. Nearby parking lots and the streets themselves are covered by more than a half foot of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake Beach is at 11:52 AM and 12:36 AM. The next high tide at Solomons Island is at 10:00 AM and 10:47 PM. NORTH BEACH MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/11 AM 3.4 2.0 2.2 0.5 Minor 11/12 AM 3.2 1.8 2.0 1.0 Minor 11/12 PM 3.1 1.7 1.9 0.5 Minor 12/01 AM 3.4 2.0 2.0 0.5 Minor 12/01 PM 3.0 1.6 1.8 0.5 Minor 13/02 AM 3.2 1.8 1.7 1.0 Minor : SOLOMONS ISLAND MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/10 AM 3.7 2.2 2.3 1.0 Minor 10/10 PM 3.5 2.0 2.2 1.0 Minor 11/11 AM 3.6 2.1 2.2 1.0 Minor 12/12 AM 3.5 2.0 2.0 1.0 Minor 12/12 PM 3.3 1.8 1.9 1.0 Minor 13/12 AM 3.3 1.8 1.7 1.0 Minor
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF NORTHWEST ARIZONA AND SOUTHERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102.In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...This afternoon through this evening. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 23:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...The Freeze Warnings include much of western Siskiyou County, including the Scott and middle to lower Klamath River valleys including th towns of Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Somes Bar in California. In Oregon, the Freeze Warnings are primarily for the southern portions of the Illinois and Applegate Valleys, including Cave Junction, Obrien, and Applegate. Prospect is also in the warning. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
CURRY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Ocean City. In Virginia, Accomack County, primarily Assateague and Chincoteague Islands. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 BELOW 8000 FEET, 290, 292, 294 BELOW 7500 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 8000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 8000 feet. * WINDS...Today southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Tomorrow southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Sunapee and Monadnocks, Merrimack Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Always consult with local fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving. Target Area: Lake Sunapee and Monadnocks; Merrimack Valley BREEZY AND VERY DRY CONDITIONS CONTINUE, LEADING TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY .The combination of winds gusting up to 25 mph and very dry air with relative humidity values falling between 10 and 15 percent is expected to create critical fire weather conditions today. Dead and dry vegetation will combine with these weather conditions, leading to the potential of rapid fire growth. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 024 AND 025 The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect until 7 PM EDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 024 Lake Sunapee and Monadnocks and Fire Weather Zone 025 Merrimack Valley. * Timing...Tuesday. * Winds...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Temperatures...Highs in the upper 60s. * Lightning...None expected. * Impacts...Dry and windy weather combined with dry surface fuels may lead to extensive fire occurrence or rapid fire growth during the daylight hours.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Outdoor burning is not advised on Wednesday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Yuma FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green Lake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Green Lake, northwestern Fond du Lac and northwestern Dodge Counties through 200 AM CDT At 127 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Markesan, or 11 miles west of Waupun, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Markesan, Rosendale, Brandon, Lamartine, Eldorado, Alto, Fairwater, West Rosendale and Lagoda. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, around two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 11 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves will result in beach erosion and damage to dune structures. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 5.5 2.6 3.1 6 MODERATE 10/04 PM 5.2 2.3 2.8 6 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.0 2.1 2.6 6 MINOR 11/05 PM 4.8 1.9 2.1 5 NONE 12/06 AM 4.0 1.1 1.5 4-5 NONE 12/06 PM 4.3 1.4 1.4 3-4 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 5.5 2.8 3.4 6 MAJOR 10/05 PM 5.4 2.7 3.3 6 MODERATE 11/05 AM 5.1 2.4 3.0 6-7 MODERATE 11/06 PM 4.8 2.1 2.6 6 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.1 1.4 2.0 5 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.6 1.8 4 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 AM 5.6 2.8 3.3 4 MODERATE 10/05 PM 5.3 2.5 3.0 3-4 MINOR 11/06 AM 5.2 2.4 2.9 4 MINOR 11/06 PM 5.1 2.3 2.6 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 4.4 1.6 2.0 3-4 NONE 12/07 PM 4.3 1.5 1.6 3 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 AM 5.7 2.0 2.9 10 MINOR 10/04 PM 5.7 2.0 2.8 10-11 MINOR 11/04 AM 5.4 1.7 2.4 1 NONE 11/05 PM 5.2 1.5 2.0 1 NONE 12/05 AM 4.3 0.6 1.3 1 NONE 12/05 PM 4.7 1.0 1.1 1 NONE
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

Community Policy