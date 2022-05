Zionsville resident Gretchen Clore discovered her passion for yoga early in life in a book by Beverly and Vidal Sassoon. As a child, she said she practiced yoga in her home to help her cope with the struggles of growing up poor and dealing with her father’s bipolar disorder. Years later, she worked with the OPTIONS program at the Noblesville Juvenile Detention Center to help juvenile inmates deescalate and find ways to find peace in their environment.

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO