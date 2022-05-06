Bnext Receives Additional $4.5 Million Investment, Led by Borderless Capital to Drive DeFi on Algorand
Borderless Capital has increased its investment in Spanish Fintech, Bnext, to $10 million with a new investment of $4.5 million. This latest investment will help further Bnext’s goal to continue introducing bleeding-edge financial technologies throughout 2022 and beyond. Borderless Capital will not only provide financial support, but also offer invaluable expertise...www.coinspeaker.com
Comments / 0