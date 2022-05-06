ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Pottstown GoFourth! fireworks and street fair to have space theme

By Evan Brandt
Mercury
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN — Sometimes throwing a great party means finding the best space. The organizers of the GoFourth! celebrations believe they did last year when they moved the celebration to a downtown street fair following the iconic Independence Day parade. And the folks who are bringing the Challenger Learning...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 1

Mercury

Coventry Mall changes coming, details sketchy

NORTH COVENTRY — Management at what will soon be the former Coventry Mall has announced on social media what many on social media have been saying for weeks — that the interior of the mall will soon be closed. "The time has come to make the difficult announcement...
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Fair#High Street#Volunteers#Independence Day#Parade#Festival#Rotary Club Of Pottstown
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
