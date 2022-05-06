Will massive Western wildfires leave more or less water in rivers?

(CBS4)– Fire crews from North Metro Fire Rescue are helping battle the massive wildfire burning in New Mexico. That fire is the largest in the U.S. and has burned nearly 300 structures including homes, commercial buildings and barns. (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue) The Hermits Peak Fire merged with the Calf Canyon Fire in the Santa Fe National Forest, close to the town of Las Vegas, NM. North Metro Fire Rescue sent a wildland fire crew to help. They have been prepping around houses to help protect the structures from the fire and putting out embers that cross the containment line. (credit: North Metro Fire Rescue) The visiting firefighters are also holding the fire with water and hand tools. Nearly 1,700 firefighters were battling the biggest blaze burning northeast of Santa Fe, New Mexico. It has charred more than 296 square miles, an area nearly the size of New York City. After fighting it for nearly a month, firefighters had contained almost half of the blaze by Monday

LAS VEGAS, NM ・ 13 HOURS AGO