DoorDash saw more new customers in the last quarter than in any other quarter in 2021. Online food ordering and delivery company DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) has continued to record significant growth, according to its Q1 2022 earnings report. The company continues to boom even with ease in lockdowns, and people return to everyday lives. DoorDash went public in 2020 during the pandemic’s peak when people were forced to stay indoors. As a result of the restrictions, many resorted to ordering food online and DoorDash was at their rescue.

