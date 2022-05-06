ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian finmin expects around $6.5 bln in extra oil and gas revenues in May

 4 days ago

May 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry on Friday said it expects to receive 414 billion roubles ($6.51 billion) in additional oil and gas revenues this month, but said revenues in April were 133.1 billion roubles lower than forecast.

Soaring energy prices have boosted inflows to Russia’s budget even as Western nations shun and sanction Moscow over its actions in Ukraine and the European Union plans to end the continent’s reliance on Russian oil and gas. ($1 = 63.5750 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters)

