Where to Get Into Just the Right Amount of Trouble, According to the Concierge of the Four Seasons Hotel Miami

 4 days ago
This is Concierge Confidential, a series in which we learn about a city’s best-kept secrets from people who specialize in exactly that: long-serving concierges from the best hotels in town.

As a Four Seasons Miami hotel concierge, Fernanda Santos de Gois is living her dream. A Brazilian native, she began her career as a teacher, but always knew that working in hospitality was the place she really wanted to be — so when she arrived in Miami eight years ago, she began working her way toward her goal of joining the Four Seasons family. Now she’s four years into the job as the Miami luxury hotel’s concierge. She’s learned everything there is to know about the Miami scene; here, she gives us the 411 on the 305.

InsideHook: What’s an underutilized part of your hotel?

Fernanda Santos de Gois: Our Sky Bridge is mostly utilized for meetings and events, but hotel guests should surely take advantage of the elegant location with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the cityscape.

Where can I get a cup of coffee near the hotel and go for a good walk?

True Baristas Coffee is a vintage coffee truck that offers specialty coffee and baked goods steps from our hotel. Once your “cafecitio” is in hand, take a stroll down Brickell Avenue where you’ll find shops, cafés, bars and more.

Where do singles hang out?

In our Brickell neighborhood, you can find singles mixing and mingling at Sugar, a rooftop bar and lounge offering gorgeous views of our destination and chic cocktails.

How about a restaurant where only locals go?

You can find our locals in Little Havana at Versailles, an iconic Cuban restaurant offering authentic cuisine or at Sanguich for gourmet Cuban sandwiches and milkshakes.

Late night spot where I can get into a bit of trouble (but not too much trouble)?

Marion is a decadent restaurant offering New American and Asian inspired dishes amidst a French interior that transforms into a lively affair with music and entertainment for a night of fun.

Where can I go for the best dessert?

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop located in Coconut Grove or Wynwood offers tasty pies, cheesecakes, cookies and shakes. Owned and operated by a former Miami firefighter, this local gem will surely satisfy a sweet tooth.

Where should I go in the area for a day spent outside?

Bayside Marketplace is a great setting where you can experience so much outdoors, from shopping and dining to enjoying a Bayside Boat Tour.

Best neighborhood to take a four-hour stroll if I want to get acquainted with a more “authentic” side of the city?

Take a nice stroll on Calle Ocho in Little Havana where you’ll be transported to Havana, Cuba. Order authentic Cuban food and pastries through the ventanitas (“little windows”), purchase cigars and enjoy a mojito, all while taking in the soul of Miami and its Hispanic roots.

What’s the easiest way to get around town, in terms of transportation?

If staying in Brickell, the complimentary Metro Mover is the best option and can take you throughout our neighborhood. Beyond that, Uber and Lyft are great options.

What’s a lesser-known cultural institution worth visiting?

The Perez Art Museum Miami, also known as PAMM, is a modern art museum that exhibits international art collections of the 20th and 21st centuries.

What’s a cool architectural site that’s not mobbed with tourists?

Vizcaya Museums and Gardens is a National Historic Landmark where you can step back in time to James Deering’s elegant 1920s estate.

What’s the best thing you can only get in Miami?

Enjoy the best Cuban coffee in Miami. Share a “colada” amongst friends for shots of delicious coffee or try a “cortadito” with coffee and milk.

What’s the best thing you can only do in Miami?

Go beyond the Miami beaches and experience a full day at sea on a boat as you discover the gorgeous waters of South Florida and its wildlife.

What’s something I can say or do to endear myself to locals?

Stay friendly and the community will open its arms to you!

I’m looking for a low-key brunch. Where to?

Amara Paraiso brings together Latin American cuisine in a waterfront setting offering a great low-key brunch where locals and visitors meet.

Best place to eat a meal or have a beer outside?

The Wharf always offers a good time in an outdoor setting. Situated on the Miami River, The Wharf is a great location for a meal and beer with their exciting food and beverage concepts.

What’s the one thing everyone forgets to pack? Or the one thing everyone should remember to pack when visiting?

SPF! Sun protection is one of the most important items needed when traveling to Miami, and many guests forget the importance of protecting their skin.

InsideHook

Review: The Loutrel Hotel Is a Boutique Oasis in the Center of Charleston

It only takes a few moments to see why they call Charleston the Holy City — everywhere you look in the South Carolina port there seems to be a church spire soaring skyward — but if you think that a visit here will be saintly, you’ve got another thing coming. The residents of one of the oldest cities in America know how to enjoy themselves, and, as quintessential southerners, they are more than willing to let you in on their secrets. Just don’t ask for their sweet tea recipe.
CHARLESTON, SC
InsideHook

Delta Is Going to Start Paying Flight Attendants During Boarding, Which Somehow Wasn’t a Thing

Delta recently added pre-flight pay for its flight attendants, and other airline flight crews are interested in adding this “perk,” according to Flyer Talk. The news is not that crews for Southwest and American Airlines are interested in getting the same deal, it’s that we actually didn’t know flight attendants weren’t getting paid for pre-flight preparations. That prep is pretty important to the overall flight experience. But according to union contracts at several major airlines, nobody is getting paid for that stressful boarding process.
ECONOMY
InsideHook

Turns Out Crypto Investors Can Also Fall For a Ponzi Scheme

There’s an awful art behind a successful Ponzi scheme. Bernie Madoff’s massive defrauding of investors is perhaps the most well-known example, but Ponzi schemes have abounded in recent years, centered around nearly anything that one can invest in — including works of art and movies in production. And given the applicability of Ponzi schemes, it was probably inevitable that we’d start to see crypto-themed scams arise.
PUBLIC SAFETY
