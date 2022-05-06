ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Warpaint review – spellbinding symbiosis from a band of true agility

By Jenessa Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7Okk_0fUs6Pb400
Flickers of calypso … Warpaint at Belgrave Music Hall.

“This is not a record store,” quips Emily Kokal, surveying the crowd. As artists strive to shift copies, in-store album launch shows have become something of an obligation; a short showcase of new wares generally delivered in stripped-back arrangements. Nearly two decades into their career, Warpaint make it clear that they will be doing no such thing. This is an opportunity to really revel in one another’s company, to celebrate their latest release with low-pressure intimacy and warmth.

In a room of committed attendees, new cuts are welcomed greedily. They begin with origin song Stars and quickly move on to Champion, the lead single from Radiate Like This (the new album, released today). Cutting through their trademark moody grooves, it has a lovely upbeat glitter, an invitation to embrace your inner cheerleader. Melting is delivered beautifully a capella, small flickers of calypso snaking around the four-part harmony: “No more armour / no anxiety.” There are refreshingly few phones in the air, fans preferring to capture the moment in their loosening limbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcxCJ_0fUs6Pb400
Emily Kokal of Warpaint. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

The delight of a Warpaint live show is truly in the detail. All four members seem to untie complex knots from their instruments, working with the spellbinding agility of expert Rubik’s cubers. The rhythm duo of Jenny Lee Lindberg (bass) and Stella Mozgawa (drums) are particularly accomplished, providing the sturdy current beneath Kokal’s and Theresa Wayman’s more experimental vocal/guitar waves. Old favourite Love Is to Die still elicits the biggest cheer but Disco/Very is an aptly named closer, much more dynamic live than it is on record.

All good bands can learn to sound polished with time, but the communication in Warpaint feels more instinctual, a sisterly symbiosis that allows each member to shine without diminishing the lustre of the whole. It’s a difficult trick to get right, much less to perform it with this much calm and cool.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Lost Illusions review – Balzac adaptation is period-drama perfection

Xavier Giannoli brings his natural force and flair to this rake’s-progress spectacular, a blue-chip French costume drama adapted from Honoré de Balzac’s 1837 novel about the poetic youth who come to the big city with provincial idealism and callow sensitivity, only to replace them with ambition, lust, corruption and (worst of all) journalism. An earlier generation might have shrugged at this as cinéma du papa, and modern audiences might smirk at the kind of decorative movie that features archly in the opening credits of Netflix’s French TV comedy Call My Agent! But it’s acted with such terrific panache that not enjoying it is impossible.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Lee Lindberg
Person
Stella Mozgawa
Person
Emily Kokal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warpaint#Symbiosis#Agility#Armour#Kokal
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Philippines election: Bongbong poised to become president as Marcos history is rewritten

Ferdinand Marcos, the dictator who ruled the Philippines from 1965 to 1986, was the nation’s most decorated hero of the second world war. Under his rule, the armed forces were the most advanced in Asia. Even more impressive: his family owns enormous quantities of gold, enough to save the world (it was given to Marcos by a royal family as payment for acting as their lawyer). It will be shared with the people if they regain power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

Where do the Italians go on holiday? 10 hidden gems

From colourful Cinque Terre fishing villages to swanky Portofino, Liguria has long attracted tourists. Yet venture west of Portofino and you find an altogether more authentic fishing village, devoid of designer stores and billionaire yachts. Dreamy Camogli comprises a cluster of skinny, brightly painted houses overlooking a surf-bashed beach. At weekends, the Genoese escape here for their fix of seaside fun. The bay-hugging promenade has unpretentious restaurants and bars leading to the rock-perched Baroque cathedral. Explore Camogli’s stacked narrow streets, feast on seafood pasta at Ostaia da ö Sigù, then hike or ferry over to San Fruttuoso whose 10th-century abbey overlooks an idyllic cove. With sea views from all bedrooms, the new Sublimis Boutique hotel has doubles from £160, B&B (hotelsublimiscamogli.it).
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

‘I am filled with hate’: Kharkiv battle evokes memories of second world war

As a volunteer working alongside the Red army as they fought their bloody battles against Nazi Germany in Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Livdmyla Lishtvanonva, 99, would pick up unexploded shells and ammunition with her bare hands to help clear the streets for the fighting men and women. “Even off the roofs of buildings,” she recalls with a smile. “We were fighting for our land.”
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

268K+
Followers
69K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy