I Wanna Be Yours review – romance across a cultural divide

By Mark Fisher
 4 days ago

The elephant in the room is a trinket. It is an animal ornament that catches the light with its silvery spangles. These days, it embarrasses its owner, Ella – not so much because it smacks of cultural appropriation, she being a white actor from Hebden Bridge, the elephant a symbol of the Hindu deity Ganesh. It is more because it reminds her of her 10-year-old self, a little girl entranced by the fabrics and colours of India.

Played by a spirited Eva Scott, she whisks the elephant out of the way of her new boyfriend Haseeb, a north London poet. He jokingly reminds her his family is not from India – his parents were born in Pakistan – but the ornament is a small reminder of their differing cultural backgrounds.

In Zia Ahmed’s romantic two-hander, previously staged at London’s Bush theatre , this literal elephant in the room becomes metaphorical. They even give it a name – André – as it expands into the space between them.

Usman Nawaz, low-key and conversational as Haseeb, can’t help but project the microaggressions of a racist society on to their relationship. In turn, Ella can only feel pushed away.

A relationship without urgency … Usman Nawaz and Eva Scott. Photograph: Anthony Robling

However hard the two try to accept each other as they are, cultural baggage weighs them down. Sometimes it is of no consequence: the perceived differences between north and south London or the familiar way people greet each other in the countryside. But where on a sliding scale of discomfort do you put cultural stereotyping or the possibility of a racist attack?

Neither of them are complicit in these things – on the contrary, they actively call them out – but as they go from Christmas to Eid to Halloween, André increases in size. It is a Romeo-and-Juliet tragedy in which the lovers have internalised the Montague/Capulet schisms.

Or at least, it would be if the drama were not played out on so modest a scale. Director Sameena Hussain draws attractive performances from Scott and Nawaz, even if they don’t quite win your heart. On a set by Warda Abbasi that deftly suggests railway arches, tube trains and bedrooms, theirs is a relationship without urgency. Ahmed has much to say about the insidious effects of a divided culture – but his narrative meanders where it should sting.

• At Leeds Playhouse until 14 May.

