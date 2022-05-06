Triple shooting leaves 2 dead in Westwood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Westwood.

A woman died after her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and shot her and her grandmother, officials said.

The man later turned the gun on himself.

Memphis Police confirmed a murder-suicide during a domestic incident.

Shots rang out late Thursday night on Masterson Cove.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the shooting came in just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers who responded to the call found three victims, two of whom did not survive.

One victim, the grandmother, is listed in critical condition, officials said.

She sustained a gunshot wound to the hand.

People in the neighborhood said violence in the area is becoming too much to handle.

“The shoot down here all the time,” one told FOX13.

