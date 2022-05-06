Richmond Police investigating two deadly shootings

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating the death of two people after two separate shootings that happened early Friday morning in the city.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Chateau Drive on the Southside for the first shooting around 1:15 a.m. A man with gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this death investigation can contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804)-646-0712.

The second shooting happened about 30 minutes later in the 2500 block of Rosetta Street in the Fairfield Court area.

Police found a female and a male victim with gunshot wounds at this scene. The female victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this second deadly shooting can contact Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804)-646-5324.

It doesn't appear that these two shootings are connected.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you have information about either shooting. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .