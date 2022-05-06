Homicide: Police ID 48-year-old Kansas shooting victim
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 48-year-old Fransisco Garcia-Aguirre of Kansas...hutchpost.com
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 48-year-old Fransisco Garcia-Aguirre of Kansas...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 1