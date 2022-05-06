ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

On the Market: 3-bedroom Freeport home for sale by owner for $229,900

By Shaquil Manigault, Journal Standard
 4 days ago
Address: 1030 N. Canyon Dr., Freeport

Description: This three-bedroom home comes with two full bathrooms, a half bathroom, and 2,500 square feet of living space. The kitchen comes equipped with quartz countertops and new LG appliances. The home has an open layout and comes with a full basement with a bar and a large storage area.

Asking price: $229,900

Realtor: Kimberly Taylor, NextHome First Class; 815-232-4433

About this series

On the Market features a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you’d like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put “On the Market” in the subject line.

Shaquil Manigault: smanigault@gannett.com; @RRstarShaquil

