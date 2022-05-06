On the Market: 3-bedroom Freeport home for sale by owner for $229,900
Address: 1030 N. Canyon Dr., Freeport
Description: This three-bedroom home comes with two full bathrooms, a half bathroom, and 2,500 square feet of living space. The kitchen comes equipped with quartz countertops and new LG appliances. The home has an open layout and comes with a full basement with a bar and a large storage area.
Asking price: $229,900
Realtor: Kimberly Taylor, NextHome First Class; 815-232-4433
