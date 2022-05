Jersey Mike's is slowly taking over the Hudson Valley and I'm not angry about it at all. Ever since moving to the Hudson Valley, I've been searching for a deli that could replicate the sub sandwiches I remember having as a kid. Growing up in the Garden State, I would hop on my bike every Saturday and ride to Mr. Sub in Union, New Jersey. Thin-sliced meat and cheese topped with shredded lettuce and tomatoes were lovingly arranged in a fresh-baked sub roll and soaked in oil and vinegar topped with seasonings. The result was a masterpiece. On the way home the sandwich would marinate and transform into a mouth-watering symphony of flavors I can still remember to this day.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO