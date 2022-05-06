ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Tory MP warns Boris Johnson faces 'difficult questions' as Labour hails local elections results as a 'turning point'

By Henry Dyer
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIej2_0fUs4m1J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pU8FP_0fUs4m1J00
Boris Johnson votes in the local elections in Westminster, London, on May 5, 2022.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

  • Labour seized three significant councils in London in Thursday's local elections.
  • Labour hailed the results so far as a "turning point" while the Tories say those gains are not that significant.
  • But with Labour winning newly-formed Cumberland council, which has three Tory MPs, pressure is building on Johnson.

Labour has hailed the results of the local elections in England as a "turning point" for the party as it took control of three key councils in London.

But the Conservatives say the results, although "challenging," are consistent with expectations for how voters respond to a government in power since 2010.

Oliver Dowden, co-chair of the Conservative Party, told Sky News that Labour was "certainly not on the path to power."

However, the opposition party took control of Barnet, Wandsworth, and even Westminster council itself, with a spokesperson claiming the victory showed the party's progress in regaining "the trust of Jewish voters" after multiple accusations of anti-Semitism against the Labour Party under former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Beyond London, Labour won the newly-formed Cumberland council, whose three local MPs are all Conservative.

"The Workington Man has voted Labour," the Labour Party spokesperson said, referencing one of the archetypal voters of the 2019 general election who supported the Conservatives to get Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government elected.

Johnson now faces more pressure to his leadership , with Conservative MPs fearing the party's poor showing in the south of England will be reflected in parliamentary contests. MPs have told Insider they were waiting for the local election results before considering their next steps.

David Simmonds is the Conservative MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, which borders Johnson's own seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

He told the BBC that Johnson had "some difficult questions to answer," saying that the "partygate" scandal of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street, for which Johnson has received a fine from the police , had come up on the doorstep.

Theresa May's former chief of staff, Gavin Barwell, said the loss of "flagship councils" Wandsworth and Westminster should be a "wake up call to the Conservative Party."

But not all candidates sought to blame the Conservative Party's leadership for their local election woes.

One Tory candidate in Barnet criticised the media, saying : "The press killed Diana".

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Split vote threat to left in Thursday’s elections as ‘progressives’ outnumber conservatives by two to one

Candidates from left-of-centre parties will outnumber those on the right by more than two to one in this week’s local elections in England, creating an inbuilt advantage for the Conservative Party, new research has shown.In almost half (43 per cent) of wards being contested, the Conservatives are the sole right-of-centre party against three contenders from the left of centre – Labour, Liberal Democrats and Greens – effectively splitting the “progressive” vote in a way that makes it easier for Boris Johnson’s party to win.And in another third (36 per cent) of battles, the Tories are the sole “conservative” representative fighting...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Gavin Barwell
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Councils#Local Election#Uk#Tories#Conservatives#The Conservative Party#Sky News#Westminster Council#Jewish#The Labour Party
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Local elections 2022: key results so far

Voters went to the polls on Thursday in 200 local authorities across Britain.Around a third of councils are declaring results overnight, with the rest – including all authorities in Scotland and Wales – later on Friday.Here are some of the key results so far:– SunderlandA poor performance by Labour might have seen the party lose overall control at Sunderland, a council it has run since 1973. But Labour kept its majority and lost just one seat, to the Liberal Democrats, who also gained a second seat from the Conservatives.– CumberlandLabour has won a comfortable majority in the newly-created authority of...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'If men had this problem, they would have called in the Army by now': Tory MP Caroline Nokes reveals she is about to run out of her own HRT medication amid national shortage

One of the MPs who fought to change the law to make menopause drugs cheaper is about to run out of her own hormone replacement medication. Caroline Nokes has revealed she will have used up her supply by Tuesday, after being hit by the national shortage of HRT products affecting women across Britain.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

487K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy