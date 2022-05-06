ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALERT CENTER: 21-year-old man accused of shooting at tow truck driver in Poughkeepsie

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
A man is behind bars, accused of shooting at a tow truck driver in Poughkeepsie.

The city of Pougkeepsie PBA posted this. A man called 911 around 2 a.m. Thursday saying he had been shot at on South Avenue.

When officers got there, the man told them he was trying to repossess a car and another man came up to him with a gun.

When the tow man started to run, the other guy started shooting at him, hitting the tow truck several times.

Police say they found multiple shell casings and a gun. Later, they found 21-year-old Kelly Thompson and arrested him.

He faces several felony charges, including attempted assault.

News 12

News 12

