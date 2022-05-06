ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person injured in Springfield house fire

By Tony Fay
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person had to be taken to the hospital for injuries, following a fire at a home in Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire at 52 Humbert Street.

Piemonte said the damage was contained to the exterior of the home, but one resident was injured, and had to be taken to the hospital. That victim is expected to survive.

