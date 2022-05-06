ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police officer fires shot at suspect during NW Side foot chase: CPD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

A Chicago police officer fired a shot at a suspect after a foot pursuit on the city's Northwest Side Thursday night, police said.

Police received a report of shots fired at about 11 p.m. near the 2200-block of North Lamon Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood.

Officers arrived on the scene and encountered a man who matched the suspect's description who then ran away from officers, police said.

During a short foot pursuit, an officer fired a shot, but no one was struck, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody. Police said a handgun was recovered on the suspect and another handgun was found in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Area Five detectives are investigating. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating the shot fired by police.

Comments / 19

Dale Tenney
3d ago

Why is COPA investigating police shooting at a person who pulled a gun on them? Let's keep going in making it harder for the police to protect us.

Reply(8)
16
John R. Graham
3d ago

So the police fired a shot at a man with a gun, what first grader writes these headlines

Reply(1)
10
Kathleen Nemec
3d ago

Give me the days, of The late 1800's when everyone carried a gun. Lawmen paved the way so towns could be safe. We need to go back and look at the crime. We need to allow our Policemen to do their jobs. If you steal you need to pay the consequences. If you're carrying a gun you need to stop and cooperate with the Police.

Reply
3
