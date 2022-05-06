Chicago police officer fires shot at suspect during NW Side foot chase: CPD

A Chicago police officer fired a shot at a suspect after a foot pursuit on the city's Northwest Side Thursday night, police said.

Police received a report of shots fired at about 11 p.m. near the 2200-block of North Lamon Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood.

Officers arrived on the scene and encountered a man who matched the suspect's description who then ran away from officers, police said.

During a short foot pursuit, an officer fired a shot, but no one was struck, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody. Police said a handgun was recovered on the suspect and another handgun was found in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Area Five detectives are investigating. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating the shot fired by police.