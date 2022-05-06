ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

2023 Acura Integra Hits The Assembly Lines Before Arriving At Dealers In June

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
Acura has a brand new Integra for the 2023 model year and it is already on sale. The production of the sports car begins at the Marysville Auto Plans, marking the first time in history the Integra is built in the United States. The first units are expected to arrive at...

LOS ANGELES, CA
Acura Tlx, Production Lines, Assembly Lines, Vehicles, The Marysville Auto Plans, Covid, Integra
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

