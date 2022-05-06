ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Burnley trio winning fitness battles ahead of Aston Villa clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uM83G_0fUs3dBP00

Erik Pieters, Jay Rodriguez and Maxwell Cornet could all be in contention for a return to the Burnley squad against Aston Villa.

Pieters is the most likely having trained all week following a knee injury while Rodriguez (hamstring) and Cornet (knee) are also back out on the grass.

Captain Ben Mee has stepped up his recovery from a leg injury but may not feature again this season, which also looks set to be the case for both Johann Berg Gudmundsson (leg) and Ashley Westwood (ankle).

Aston Villa have a few injury issues with Leon Bailey unavailable and Jacob Ramsey a doubt.

Bailey limped out of last weekend’s win over Norwich with an ankle injury and definitely misses out while Ramsey has a groin injury and will be assessed.

Kortney Hause remains sidelined, but Morgan Sanson has been back in training and will be in the squad.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Vydra, Costelloe.

Aston Vila provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Konsa, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Luiz, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Buendia.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Burnley survival hopes suffer major blow with defeat to Aston Villa

Mike Jackson suffered his first defeat in caretaker charge of Burnley as a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa deepened the Clarets’ relegation worries. Steven Gerrard did both Everton and Leeds a big favour as his side ripped Burnley apart – Emi Buendia made the most of only his second start since February with a goal and an assist, Danny Ings haunted his former employers with a fourth goal in four against them, and Ollie Watkins applied the killer blow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Football rumours: Arsenal circling possible Raheem Sterling move

Arsenal are expected to be at the front of the queue for Raheem Sterling, should the Manchester City forward become available this summer. According to The Telegraph, Mikel Arteta is intent on boosting his attacking options when the window opens, with Sterling an ideal candidate. The 27-year-old England forward is about to enter the final year of his contract, but has yet to commence talks on his future as he concentrates on City’s title run.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kortney Hause
Person
Jay Rodriguez
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Erik Pieters
Person
Morgan Sanson
Person
Jacob Ramsey
newschain

A closer look at the battle for survival in the Premier League

The battle for Premier League survival is fast approaching the point of no return with only one place remaining after the latest round of fixtures. Watford will join Norwich in next season’s Sky Bet Championship as a result of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, but with Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle all nine points clear of the bottom three and effectively, if not yet mathematically safe, the field for the final push is now taking shape.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#Fitness#Uk#Martinez Olsen#Sinisalo#Chambers#Konsa
newschain

Roy Hodgson regrets relegation but not accepting Watford job

Roy Hodgson insisted he had no regrets about taking the Watford job after relegation was confirmed following a 1-0 defeat at old club Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha’s 31st-minute penalty consigned the Hornets to a 25th Premier League loss of the campaign, which sealed their fate but the writing had been on the wall after last weekend’s 2-1 reverse at home to Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refuses to be downbeat despite Spurs draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp attempted to put a positive spin on the 1-1 draw with Tottenham which damaged his side’s Premier League title ambitions. Their first failure to win at home in the league since against Brighton in October means, although the Reds returned to the top of the table, they now require Manchester City to drop three points in their remaining four matches to stand a chance of finishing top.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Concern mounts for teen missing for two weeks

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a 15-year-old girl missing for 14 days. Madison, known as Maddie, vanished on April 26 after leaving her foster parents’ address in Southmead, Bristol, to say she was going to the shops. She has been known to use social media to meet people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy