Burnley trio winning fitness battles ahead of Aston Villa clash

Erik Pieters, Jay Rodriguez and Maxwell Cornet could all be in contention for a return to the Burnley squad against Aston Villa.

Pieters is the most likely having trained all week following a knee injury while Rodriguez (hamstring) and Cornet (knee) are also back out on the grass.

Captain Ben Mee has stepped up his recovery from a leg injury but may not feature again this season, which also looks set to be the case for both Johann Berg Gudmundsson (leg) and Ashley Westwood (ankle).

Aston Villa have a few injury issues with Leon Bailey unavailable and Jacob Ramsey a doubt.

Bailey limped out of last weekend’s win over Norwich with an ankle injury and definitely misses out while Ramsey has a groin injury and will be assessed.

Kortney Hause remains sidelined, but Morgan Sanson has been back in training and will be in the squad.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Stephens, Lennon, Barnes, Vydra, Costelloe.

Aston Vila provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Konsa, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Sanson, Luiz, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Buendia.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox