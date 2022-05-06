ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Support for Deputy Nick Weist continues across Illinois

By Matt Holderman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11nlbY_0fUs3aXE00

Support for Deputy Nick Weist continues across much of Illinois, including Galesburg and Aledo, where people are raising money and helping set up decorations for Weist’s memorial service.

In Galesburg, a non-profit organization called The Flagman’s Mission Continues, wants to do something special ahead of Weist’s service this Saturday. They plan on setting up 2,500 American flags at Galesburg High School Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. and are asking for the community’s help.

“We need people to show up at Galesburg Senior High School at 9:15 on Friday morning,” said Jeff Hastings, the president of The Flagman’s Mission Continues. “So if the community wants a way of paying honor to a fallen officer from your hometown – a hero from your hometown – you come join us and we’ll give you the tools and opportunity to do that if you’re available.”

The Flagman’s Mission Continues was started in Aledo about 16 years ago and is currently based in O’Fallon, Illinois. The group travels around eight different states across the Midwest, setting up flags at memorial services for servicemen and women, all with no cost to the grieving families.

“We do soldiers killed in action, we do police officers murdered in the line of duty, first responders killed in the line of duty, soldiers on active duty, and soldiers killed while on active duty,” Hastings said.

The group plans on setting up their 2,500 American flags at Galesburg High School, rain or shine. They say they’ll also need help taking all the flags down on Sunday at 9 a.m. To learn more about the group or to donate, visit here .

Meanwhile in Aledo, a coffee shop will hold a pay-it-forward event this weekend in memory of Deputy Weist.

Koffee Junktion will sell drinks called Back the Blue on Friday and Saturday to honor Weist’s service and sacrifice. The business owner says they will give all the money they raise over the two-day period to Weist’s family.

“We are about our community,” said Heather Kopp, the owner of Koffee Junktion. “We want to give back. We want to help. So we do pay it forwards all the time, and this cause is very near and dear to our hearts.”

The event and fundraising will start when Koffee Junktion opens at 6 a.m. on Friday and will end when they close at noon on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

Related
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

CORONER: Vicky White dead after pursuit in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirms with Eyewitness News that 56-year-old Vicky White has died. He tells us she died shortly after 7 p.m. Monday evening. Alabama officials said U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, in a vehicle in Evansville, Indiana. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aledo, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Galesburg, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Galesburg, IL
Society
City
O'fallon, IL
Galesburg, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Galesburg, IL
I-Rock 93.5

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

New Illinois Holding First Session In Process In Creating A New State

On Friday & Saturday, May 20 & 21, 2022, New Illinois will hold the first session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Eastland Suites Hotel & Conference Center in Urbana. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hastings
WEHT/WTVW

Overlooked button on your car may help save on gas

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a button most everyone has at least glanced at on their vehicle’s climate control dashboard, but are you aware of its purpose? The “air recirculation button,” has a couple functions; mainly dealing with the vehicle’s air conditioning system. On most cars, trucks and SUV’s the air recirculation button is easily identifiable, […]
JOPLIN, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Off-duty Illinois officer shoots, kills husband

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An off-duty Waukegan police officer shot and killed her husband Sunday night, authorities said. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of North Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a man in his 30s who had been shot and a woman, later identified […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Galesburg High School
WEHT/WTVW

Another arrest made in jail contraband investigation

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – As an ongoing joint investigation by Webster County Jailer Greg Sauls and Providence Police Department into illegal contraband being brought into the Webster County Jail continues, an additional arrest has been made, says police. PPD says on April 29, Officer Eric Elder obtained three arrest warrants for Crystal Moore Ferguson, 47, […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City Police warns to call 911 if you see this man

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Tell City Police say they are looking for Perry M. Scroggins after he ran from officers near Old Highway Road in Tell City. Police say Scroggins is a blue-eyed white man with short brown hair. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 150 lbs. Information provided […]
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy