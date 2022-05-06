ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Pottstown FARM seasons kick off May 14

By MediaNews Group
Mercury
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN — The opening day for the Pottstown Farm market in Smith Family Plaza is Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will also be Teacher Appreciation Day. Teachers who bring their ID can...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Hausman Fruit Farm announces death of Ray Hausman

LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. — The second-generation farmer of a farm in Lehigh County has died. Ray Hausman, of Hausman Fruit Farm in Lower Milford Township, died Thursday, his family said. Hausman's father, George, began the farm in 1916. Ray took it over from his dad, and he later...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 restaurants in Berks to be taken over by owner of 3rd

READING, Pa. — Two longtime restaurants in Berks County soon will be under the ownership of a Wernersville establishment, the businesses announced in recent Facebook posts. The Pike Cafe at Pike and Moss streets in Reading and Shirley's Cafe & Tequila Bar at 1516 Duke St. in Laureldale will be taken over by Kyle Riggs, the owner of Paradise by the Slice on East Penn Avenue in Wernersville, all three establishments announced.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Here's what's happening around the area

Here's a look at business happenings around the area. The Kohl's store at the Whitehall Mall will hold a grand opening of Sephora at Kohl's on May 13. The Sephora line of makeup, skin and hair care items, and fragrances will take up 2,500 square feet at the Lehigh County store. The store-within-the-store will carry brands including Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and the Sephora Collection. Later this year, Sephora at Kohl's will add Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa brands.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
MONTCO.Today

Side of ‘Pannhass’ Anyone? This Local Breakfast Dish Has a Pennsylvania Dutch Backstory

Scrapple, a culinary gift from the Pennsylvania Dutch, remains a popular dish across the Phila. region. Try going into a favorite diner for breakfast across the Phila. region and ordering eggs, home fries, coffee, and pannhass and prepare for a puzzled server’s response. But refer to scrapple instead of the side’s Pennsylvania Dutch name, and a crispy square of spicy meat will complete the first meal of the day. A staff report in Philly Bite Magazine traced this uniquely Philly-area breakfast staple.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Phillymag.com

Everything to Do, See, and Eat on the Delaware Waterfront this Season

The RiverRink and Spruce Street Harbor Park join a lineup that will keep you busy all spring and summer long. When we can’t sneak off down the Shore, we grab a little slice of that boardwalk life much closer to home. Each year as the weather gets warmer, Philly flocks to the Delaware River Waterfront to play, eat, and explore — it’s become an all-ages oasis whether you’re looking for a family fun day, a picturesque date, or just day-drinking down by the river.
Mercury

Back on track: SOMC’s regional meet heads to the starting line

PLYMOUTH — When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Montgomery County Special Olympics’ annual Regional Invitational Track and Field Meet at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School became one of its many victims. Happily, the competition is back. And on May 15, 100-plus athletes will return to PW’s sports fields to test their physical prowess in match-ups set to start at 8:45 a.m. with a 3,000-meter run. The event – co-sponsored by the Conshohocken AMBUCS as part of its Special Athletics Programs (ASAP) and Springfield Rotary Club – is free and open to the public.
MONTCO.Today

Ready For Adventure: The Carousel at Pottstown is Back in Action After Mechanical Maintenance

The Carousel at Pottstown is again in action after undergoing mechanical maintenance on April 24 to restore its balance, writes Evan Brandt for The Pottstown Mercury. Carousel technicians and consultants along with longtime volunteers worked tirelessly to adjust each of the eighteen individual sections suspended from the massive central pole to level the carousel’s deck and animals.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pottstown Farm Seasons#Pottstown Farm#Farmer S Market Week#National Bee Week#
Mercury

Coventry Mall changes coming, details sketchy

NORTH COVENTRY — Management at what will soon be the former Coventry Mall has announced on social media what many on social media have been saying for weeks — that the interior of the mall will soon be closed. “The time has come to make the difficult announcement...
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Mercury

Editorial: Pitch in year-round to clean up our region

In the early weeks of spring, many feel compelled to try to beautify the outdoor surroundings where they’ll be spending time in the months that follow. Perhaps it’s related to the urge to engage in spring cleaning at home. And the annual observance of Earth Day takes place in April, accompanied by plenty of big community cleanup efforts.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy