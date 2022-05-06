Pottstown FARM seasons kick off May 14

Here's a look at business happenings around the area. The Kohl's store at the Whitehall Mall will hold a grand opening of Sephora at Kohl's on May 13. The Sephora line of makeup, skin and hair care items, and fragrances will take up 2,500 square feet at the Lehigh County store. The store-within-the-store will carry brands including Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and the Sephora Collection. Later this year, Sephora at Kohl's will add Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa brands.
