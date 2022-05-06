Milford seeks a new town counsel; meanwhile, a familiar face is helping out

MILFORD — Town officials are tapping the services of a familiar face after the recent resignation of Town Counsel Charles Boddy.

Gerald Moody, who served as Milford's town counsel for 39 years before retiring in 2018, said he is back to help "keep the office running" in Boddy's absence alongside Melissa Tomas, the town's paralegal.

Boddy, who replaced Moody four years ago, resigned last month due to personal reasons, according to Select Board Chairman Thomas O'Loughlin. Before coming to Milford, Boddy was city attorney for 14 years in Lawrence.

The Select Board has not established a time frame as to when Boddy's position will be posted, but Town Administrator Richard Villani hopes it happens in the next couple of weeks.

"I believe the board members want to move expeditiously," O'Loughlin said. "It's a process that will require quite the review and deliberation... it's a very important position."

O'Loughlin, who is an attorney himself, said Select Board members often seek advice from the town counsel and other attorneys from the Milford Bar Association.

He said the position handles general litigation on behalf or against the community and interacts with various department heads — "it's really multifaceted... a whole spectrum of things," he said.

As an example, the town counsel would have to mediate between two board members who have differing opinions to show they can work through issues and find a solution, O'Loughlin said.

"Town counsel touches almost everything that is legal in nature," Villani added. "Any questions from department heads, litigation matters, zoning matters — it is a very involved and detailed position."

A candidate for town counsel must have in-depth knowledge of municipal law (which is specific to a municipality and its governing bodies), zoning laws and labor matters.

O'Loughlin said he is looking for a "team player," someone who can dissect cases to figure out what it is in the best interest of Milford. Concerning its multifaceted nature, he said the position requires an individual who is understanding and flexible.

"You're answering to many, many different boards... you have a responsibility to them as much as you do the Select Board," O'Loughlin said.

He highlighted how fortunate Milford was to have Boddy and, before him, Moody, to work with the town's several department heads on a daily basis.

"We will post for the position, interview applicants, and then the Board of Select will make the final decision," Villani said.

"There's a lot of talent out there and I think there will be a lot of interest in this position," O'Loughlin added.