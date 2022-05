SULLIVAN Just as Wisconsin’s severe weather season arrives, the Doppler radar at the National Weather Service facility in Sullivan has undergone an upgrade that had it on rare hiatus for 10 days last month. The massive piece of weather technology is back up and running, once again dominating the sky near Rome Mill Pond as it provides invaluable information to NWS meteorologists about the structure and severity of storms. ...

