Bradenton area’s newest eatery has fine dining, a good vibe, ‘modern twist’ on classics

Despite the challenges of inflation, worker shortages and the lingering threat of coronavirus, new restaurants continue to open in the Bradenton area.

The newest, The Food Mine, 1160 Whitfield Ave., opened April 29, serving a modern new American style menu. A full liquor bar will be available soon.

“We offer a lot of modern twists on classic dishes,” Matthew Jackson, executive chef and general manager, said

Jackson, a 2006 graduate of Manatee High School, grew up in the restaurant business, starting at age 8 washing dishes. His father was an executive chef as well.

Stops along the way during his career include Lakewood Ranch Country Club, LeRoy Selmons and the Karol Hotel in Clearwater.

Geoff Luebkemann, FRLA senior vice president of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, has some insights on why Jackson and other restaurateurs open new restaurants.

“Florida’s restaurant industry is prime for growth. There is only one Florida, from unrivaled natural beauty and outdoors experiences to best-in-class dining, resorts, and theme parks. Desire and demand for the Florida experience is strong and will continue to drive growth. Whether as a resident or visitor, leisure or business traveler, Florida is the epicenter of global hospitality, and savvy operators understand there is no better place to launch and refine concepts, both in food service and lodging. Despite situational headwinds, we remain bullish and expect continued investment and growth statewide,” Luebkemann said.

The Food Mine has set out to be the premier dining experience in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Even though the restaurant has a Sarasota mailing address, it is in southern Manatee, and Jackson said that is a plus, making it convenient to diners from both counties.

“It’s perfect for date nights or as a brunch place,” Jackson said. “We want everyone to come in for the good vibe, a good time and high energy.”

The menu includes brunch, handhelds, entrees, along with sides, appetizers, salads and desserts

The Food Mine serves brunch all day. The offerings include The Miner’s Morning (two eggs, choice of bacon or sausage, home fries and toast or biscuit for $12). The other breakfast offerings include biscuits and gravy, Nashville hot chicken and waffles, garden omelette, hash brown flights (three hash browns each with a different topping) and avocado toast.

Also of note from the brunch menu: jalapeno bacon cheese grits bowl topped with sausage étouffée. You can also get it with shrimp, snapper or lobster.

The appetizers start at $11 and include fried green tomatoes and lobster salad, charcuterie board, brown sugar-brined chicken wings, eloté (Mexican grilled corn) and more.

Handhelds start at $14 and include tacos, jalapeno bacon ranch burgers, California turkey burger, brunch burger and steak sandwich.

Entrees start at $28 for one-half chicken sous vide (cooked in a vacuum bag) and then fried, coated with blackening seasoning and honey and served with two sides.

Other entrees include the seafood country boil (choice of one lobster tail or two snow crab clusters, one pound of shrimp, one pound of mussels, served with boiled egg, potatoes, corn and sausage for $45, surf and turf (8-ounce filet mignon with choice of a lobster tail or six jumbo shrimp and a red wine demi-glace (rich brown sauce) served with two side for $46, and salmon and latkes, for $32.

Of special note: the 24 Karat Gold Prime Tomahawk Ribeye (two pounds of prime beef wrapped in 24 karat gold leaf) for $150.

The Food Mine is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed Monday. For more information, call 941-242-0064 or visit The Food Mine’s Facebook page.

Matthew Jackson, shown above May 2, 2022, is the executive chef and general manager of The Food Mine, which recently opened at 1160 Whitfield Ave., in southern Manatee County. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Biscuits and gravy, shown above with an egg on top, is one of the popular brunch offerings at The Food Mine, 1160 Whitfield Ave., in southern Manatee County. The Food Mine Photo

Diners can get brunch all day, including the Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles at The Food Mine, 1160 Whitfield Ave., in southern Manatee County. The Food Mine photo