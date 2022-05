Before Game 2 of a first-round NHL playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen had not played in more than two weeks, out with what the Hurricanes termed a "lower-body injury." He remained a "game-time decision," Coach Rod Brind'Amour said, even though reporters deduced that backup Antti Raanta would play after he appeared in the crease at a morning skate. Raanta exited during the first period that night after a collision. Brind'Amour revealed afterward Raanta had an "upper-body injury" and provided no insight as to when he might play again.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO