Allegheny County, PA

Steady rain on, off Friday with isolated storms possible; Flood Watch issued for entire region

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for western Pennsylvania until 8 a.m. tomorrow. Runoff from the rain may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas.

Widespread rain continues into the early afternoon. A small break can be expected in the rain coverage later this afternoon to run errands. The break from precipitation will be short lived though, with more rain expected in the evening.

Isolated storms could develop during the afternoon and evening south of I-70 across Washington, Greene and Fayette counties. Any storm that does develop could bring damaging winds and very heavy rain.

The slow-moving system will keep showers and chilly temperatures in the area for part of the day Saturday, but there will be some breaks in the rain later in the day.

Mother’s Day still looks great! It will be a bit cool with highs in the lower 60s.

A Flood Watch has been issued for our entire region starting at 2 p.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Allegheny County until noon.

