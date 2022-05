VDOT has numerous projects underway that have been causing major delays on I-95 in the Fredericksburg region, and this week will be no exception. One project involves lifting and installing bridge beams for the future access point to the Express Lanes at the exit 148 interchange. Bridge construction, maintenance and safety inspections are underway, and paving is also being done as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project near exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg, VDOT announced via media release.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO