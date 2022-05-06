ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

PetroChina sees growth in China's 2022 fuel demand despite COVID woes

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UouEa_0fUs0LWe00

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -China’s fuel demand is expected to trend higher in 2022 despite a recent COVID-19 surge, with the economy forecast to expand at a reasonable rate, a senior official of PetroChina said on Friday.

The comment came amid tough curbs on movement from early March in Chinese regions, such as the financial hub of Shanghai, that shut down industrial plants and dented demand for refined oil products.

“For the whole year of 2022, China’s economic growth will remain in a reasonable range, so we expect demand of refined oil products to stay higher than last year,” Wang Hua, a finance director of PetroChina, told a briefing.

That follows a similar forecast last month by Sinopec, Asia’s top refiner.

Officials of PetroChina, the listed arm of the country’s biggest oil and gas refiner, said the COVID measures led to higher product inventory versus the start of the year.

The company has sought to expand marketing, adjust refining capacity and utilisation ratio, and arrange exports to trim the stockpile, they added.

“With the improvement of the COVID situation, refined product inventory is now showing a downturn,” said Ren Lixin, vice president of PetroChina.

After first-quarter results last week, Chai Shouping, the secretary of the company’s board, told analysts and media the group had no plans to buy discounted oil and gas from Russia, as trade proceeding on the basis of earlier contracts.

Reuters reported that traders are deploying smaller, costlier vessels to ship displaced Russian oil from European ports to China, following a wide discount of Russian Urals against benchmark dated Brent.

Chai also expected PetroChina’s prices for domestic sales of natural gas in 2022 to exceed those of 2021, to offset expected losses in imported business as global gas prices surge.

PetroChina’s first-quarter profit from gas imports stood at 3.47 billion yuan ($519.44 million), as it brought in 21.2 billion cubic metres of natural gas, but it expects a significant increase of import costs in coming quarters.

($1=6.6803 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Why diesel prices are soaring beyond crude and gasoline, and are likely to continue that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petrochina#Covid#Oil Refining#Chinese#Sinopec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
TRAFFIC
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Europe’s proposed ban on Russian oil could leave Moscow scrapping for $70 a barrel on a good day

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Crude oil prices rose a mere 3% after the European Union, the largest buyer of Russian energy, spelled out plans to phase out the import of Russian oil, underlining how much the global energy market has changed since the conflict in Ukraine began.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

427K+
Followers
325K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy