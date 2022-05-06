Pets of the Week: Out of this galaxy — The Force is strong with Cake and Moo

Wednesday marked a very special occasion on the pop culture calendar: Star Wars Day, or as it’s better known as, May the 4th Be With You! You don’t need to be a Star Wars aficionado to celebrate the occasion, or even a human. Since the films themselves feature any number of sentient species, from creepy to cute (Baby Yoda!), it makes sense that the cats and dogs at the Burlington County Animal Shelter wanted to get in on the fun.

Love is in the air — What better time to spring a pet from the shelter?

Cake thinks she would make a perfect Princess Leia. Like Leia, Cake is beautiful and resilient. While her planet wasn’t destroyed, Cake has had to deal with trauma in her past. Cake, along with her housemate Cleo, was left alone in an abandoned home for several years.

While someone would bring food to the home, Cake and her housemate had no social interaction during that time. They also didn’t didn’t have any of the luxuries that every kitty should enjoy, like toys, fluffy beds, or treats. More importantly, Cake didn’t have a human to love her and tell her what a good girl she is.

And she certainly is a good girl! Cake is just as sweet as her name, and is also just as irresistible! Ten-year-old Cake is currently living in a foster home where she is learning how to cat. She has learned that her foster family is quite nice, and will now seek them out for pets and attention. Cake has also shown herself to be a bit of a chatterbox! Next on her list is figuring out wand toys. You can check out her progress in Cake’s YouTube video (Search FriendsofBCAS on YouTube).

Cake is looking for a quiet home with a family that will give her time to adjust and that will love her forever. Princess Leia (eventually) had a happy ending to her story, how about Cake?

Age comes with benefits! Cake’s adoption fee has been prepaid by the Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter's ‘Save A Senior’ program.

Submit an adoption application online through the Burlington County Animal Shelter’s Petango page (petango.com, enter the shelter’s zip code of 08060, then go to the shelter page and click on Cake's picture), then call the shelter at 609-265-5073 (ext. 4) to set up a meeting.

Trade Talk — Sources say Chester, Tommy looking to land with new families

Moo isn’t a farm animal, but she does identify with Chewbacca. Moo, of course, is much cuter and a whole lot smaller, but like Chewy, she is a loyal friend and companion. Six-year-old Moo is young enough to have fun, but old enough to know better. She is crate-trained as well as house trained, and walks very nicely on her leash.

Moo is a social butterfly who loves people and other dogs, and enjoys taking walks around the neighborhood and catching up on all the gossip. Other times, she is happy to just soak up the sun with her volunteer friends by her side, as you can see in her YouTube video (Search FriendsofBCAS on YouTube).

Moo is a sweet girl who will be as devoted to her new owner as Chewy was to Luke - and with much less shedding! Moo has lived with dogs in the past, but she is not good with cats and will need a feline-free home.

Submit an adoption application online through the Burlington County Animal Shelter’s Petango page (petango.com, enter the shelter’s zip code of 08060, then go to the shelter page and click on Moo's picture), then call the shelter at 609-265-5073 (ext. 4) to set up a meeting.

To meet your match in person, call the Burlington County Animal Shelter to schedule an appointment to walk through the shelter and view adoptable pets.

The shelter is now open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, no appointment needed.

Adopters can also submit an adoption application online, before visiting the shelter, and then make an appointment.

The Burlington County Animal Shelter is located at 35 Academy Drive in

Westampton. To submit an adoption application, visit petango.com or call 609-265-5073‬ and choose option 4 to set up an appointment. For more information, visit co.burlington.nj.us .

