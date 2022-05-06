Huntington athletes help make a special track day for Pioneer students

CHILLICOTHE— Students at the Pioneer School participated in a variety of track and field events with Huntington High School students Wednesday.

The event brought together both schools as students worked together and cheered each other on throughout the day. Varsity boys track coach Jeff Magill said his athletes were more than happy to participate.

"We've got a good group of kids," said Magill. "They are excited to do this and help out."

This event was similar to the Special Olympics at Rio Grande that the Pioneer students were unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict. It features many different events including races, shotput and high jumps.

One student, Brooke Hopkins , showed students how she does seated shotput. Hopkins was diagnosed with a rare disorder when she was younger and told she may never walk again, through her hard work and determination she was eventually able to walk again and now participates in track for her school. She found it exciting to get the opportunity to work with students she can relate to as she was also once in a wheelchair.

Many of the events that took place were new to Pioneer school students. This did not stop them from giving everything a try at least once.

"The energy is always amazing with this group," said Pioneer school adaptive PE teacher Miriah Park. "They are open to trying anything and everything."

Greg Richards, a senior from Huntington, was excited for this event as he finds it a great learning opportunity for everyone involved. He also enjoyed being able to see the smiles on everyone's faces throughout the day.

For some parents and guardians, it was a blessing to see their students having so much fun and trying new things. Doug DeLozier was there to watch his grandson, Jacob, who enjoyed the throwing events, such as discus, the most.

"I'm just glad he was able to get out here and have fun," said DeLozier.

Students in the bleachers from Huntington and athletes cheered each other on as students raced against each other. During some of the races, Huntington students ran alongside their Pioneer school teammates to try to win. After their race, some of the students enjoyed pumping up the student section with cheers.

In between events students had the opportunity to get to know each other by talking and having fun. At the end of the day, Pioneer students were awarded medals given to them by the Huntington students they had spent the day getting to know.

