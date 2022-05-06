May 6 fishing report from Byron Stout

Although messy, the near biblical rains of the past week should spur snook and spotted seatrout to move down through the estuaries for saltier spawning areas, where they’ll be concentrated nearer the coast.

Given already dandy redfish action and the annual spring influx of tarpon in the outer bays and islands, anglers vying for grand slams should have their best opportunities of the year.

ESTERO BAY: Get Hooked Charters Capt. Matt DeAngelis sent in multiple shots of clients with limits of nice spotted seatrout and some real whopper redfish from Estero Bay. The trout have been responding to plastic shrimp under rattling cork rigs fished on the flats, and the reds have been on their typical see-food diets of live or cut baits.

Jeff Morgan’s 33-incher was a rare spotless redfish. It ran down a scaled sardine fished on a central Estero Bay bar, on his Get Hooked Charter with Capt. Matt DeAngelis.

Frequent contributor Karen Theis sent in shots of another whopper snapper and a snook she en-Theised from her dock off Hurricane Bay with her go-to bait, frozen Spanish sardines.

CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER: Big rains traditionally don’t start until at least the last half of May, but this year’s exceptional downpours will have the same effect. Runoff pouring out of feeder creeks and canals in the upper river will concentrate snook for boaters casting heavy rootbeer or avocado jigs at the mouths, or for land based anglers casting in the maelstroms from the North Shore Park Pier at the W.P. Franklin Lock in Olga, and from the Ortona Lock.

CAPE CORAL: Situations similar to the Caloosahatchee runoffs occur at multiple canal weirs along Burnt Store Road, as well as in the overflow below canal dams separating fresh water from brackish, throughout Southwest Florida. Besides snook, bass and crevalle jacks also join the hunt.

PINE ISLAND: Ted Gadoury reports he and Virginia pal Gary Moffatt found big reds on a big chew during Saturday’s hard outgoing tide in northeast Pine Island Sound, where cut pinfish produced eight releases.

Wildfly Charter Capt. Gregg McKee echoes that redfish report, and adds a “crazy amount of big snook” also hugging the islands in the northern part of the sound, where high tides all week made getting to the shorelines easy. He sent in a shot of himself and son Christopher with a baby tarpon pulled from a school of rollers on a Little Pine Island shoreline Tuesday, after it slurped his purple Bird Fur fly. He reports large tarpon in Captiva and Boca Grande passes, with pods of those fish moving between the passes along Cayo Costa’s beaches.

CHARLOTTE HARBOR: King Fisher bay boat guides out of Fishermen’s Village report all kinds of action in the harbor, from east side flats to the reef, and the central deep holes. Targeting good numbers of trout on the flats with live shrimp under popping corks also has been producing daily catches of bonnethead sharks, ladyfish, and the occasional pompano. The expansive Charlotte Harbor Reef south of mangrove point has been giving up mangrove snapper and a few Spanish mackerel. And using chunks of ladyfish or frozen sardines in the holes has been good for action on smaller sharks including blacktips, blacknoses and a few Atlantic sharpnoses.

OFFSHORE: King Fisher offshore trips with Capt. John Baines have been a pick-your-poison proposition, whether you like burning your muscles on big blacktip and sandbar sharks in depths of 40 to 50 feet off Boca Grande Pass, or trying to pry giant goliath grouper now ganged up on Gulf wrecks and artificial reefs. Chumming at anchor brings in the sharks, and sending a live grunt or half of a barracuda down on the structure has been a sure thing for the goliaths. The cudas have been on the same structures, taking freelined live baits or tube lures retrieved at warp speed. If muscle fatigue isn’t your thing, you can opt for protein building lane and vermilion snappers over hard bottom in depths starting around 60 feet, where undersize red grouper have been thick, albeit on the thin side for keepers.

FRESHWATER

LAKE TRAFFORD: Fishing on the Immokalee lake has been poor of late, according to Lake Trafford Marina. However, some anglers have been buying live shiners for targeting peacock bass in the Seven Lakes borrow pits at the southwest corner of SR 29 and I-75, and in the I-75 canals at Mile Marker 51.

LAKE OKEECHOBEE: Roland Martin Marina & Resort Capt. Justin Jones reports honeymooners Mike and Liz Villanella had a great day of bass fishing, with Liz notching a personal best 7-pounder. Bluegills in spawning mode have aggregated big bass looking for easy meals around the bedding areas. For that situation the go-to artificials have been bluegill pattern swim jigs with a swimbait trailer, or a topwater hollow belly frog. Areas with concentrations of shad call for a switch to white swim jigs with a swimbait trailer, or spinnerbaits. In any case, the best bite comes from the crack of day, until the sun gets over the yardarm.

Liz Villanella’s honeymoon got a little sweeter with this honey of a bass, caught out of Roland Martin’s Marina & Resort with Capt. Justin Jones.

PIC OF THE WEEK

Christopher McKee and his dad, Wildfly Charters Capt. Gregg McKee, had a big time with a baby tarpon before a violent storm chased them back out of Matlacha Pass Tuesday afternoon.

Tarpon of all sizes are available in May.

FISH TIP

South Carolina angler Jeff Cunningham used a cut bait at Mound Key to wrangle this 31-inch red, on his Estero Bay trip with Capt. Matt DeAngelis.

New rules for redfish are on the way. They have not been finalized, but fishery managers approved proposed changes that further divide the state into nine management regions, with bag limits, vessel limits, and off-the-water transport limits applicable to each region. Lee and Collier counties will fall under regions to be called Charlotte Harbor and Southwest, in which the vessel limit will be two redfish. For now, redfish remain a catch-and-release-only species in Southwest Florida, north of Gordon Pass in Collier County.

HOT SPOTS

No. 1: Charlotte Harbor flats for trout and more.

No. 2: Big sharks and goliath grouper off Boca Grande Pass.

No. 3: Northern keys for redfish and snook.

No. 4: Captiva Pass to Boca Grande Pass and beaches for giant tarpon.

No. 5: Caloosahatchee River for snook at runouts and locks.

No. 6: Estero Bay for redfish and trout.

No. 7: Offshore hard bottom for snappers.

Lake Okeechobee

No. 1: North Shore for bass and bluegill.

No. 2: Observation Shoal for bass and bluegill.

No. 3: Rim Canal cuts for bluegill.

No. 4: Mayan cichlids and butterfly peacock bass in Everglades canals.